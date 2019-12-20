Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) presented its annual awards for outstanding work at its company-wide Christmas party on Thursday night.
2019 Annual Awards
-Mirjam Mäekivi: ERR.ee portal homepage editor-in-chief
-Priit Pärg: Video Editing Department director
-Juhan Kilumets: radio sports editorial team manager, ETV sports programming editor, Terevisioon newscaster and editor
-Laura Raudnagel: Vikerraadio marketing specialist
-Aili Laanem: ERR chief accounting officer
-Siim Suurkivi: Shipping Department shift manager
-Vahur Kersna: longtime ETV show host
-Epp Tõnso: ERR audio archive editor
-Olga Käo: ETV+ executive producer-director
-Margitta Otsmaa: ERR radio news editor
2019 Projects of the Year
-The Story of the War of Independence, Elo Selirand and Indrek Treufeldt
-Launch of Lasteekraan.ee
-Team Award: Terevisioon
-Year of Estonian Language Special Award: Raadio 4 broadcast Keelekõdi, Andrei Hussainov
Also recognized were the jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Love" project and everyone who contributed to it.
All photos by Kairit Leibold/ERR.
Editor: Aili Vahtla