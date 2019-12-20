Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) presented its annual awards for outstanding work at its company-wide Christmas party on Thursday night.

2019 Annual Awards

-Mirjam Mäekivi: ERR.ee portal homepage editor-in-chief

-Priit Pärg: Video Editing Department director

-Juhan Kilumets: radio sports editorial team manager, ETV sports programming editor, Terevisioon newscaster and editor

-Laura Raudnagel: Vikerraadio marketing specialist

-Aili Laanem: ERR chief accounting officer

-Siim Suurkivi: Shipping Department shift manager

-Vahur Kersna: longtime ETV show host

-Epp Tõnso: ERR audio archive editor

-Olga Käo: ETV+ executive producer-director

-Margitta Otsmaa: ERR radio news editor

2019 Projects of the Year

-The Story of the War of Independence, Elo Selirand and Indrek Treufeldt

-Launch of Lasteekraan.ee

-Team Award: Terevisioon

-Year of Estonian Language Special Award: Raadio 4 broadcast Keelekõdi, Andrei Hussainov

Also recognized were the jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Love" project and everyone who contributed to it.

All photos by Kairit Leibold/ERR.

