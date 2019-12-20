ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
2019 ERR Christmas party. December 19, 2019.
Open gallery
117 photos
Photo: 2019 ERR Christmas party. December 19, 2019. Author: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) presented its annual awards for outstanding work at its company-wide Christmas party on Thursday night.

2019 Annual Awards

-Mirjam Mäekivi: ERR.ee portal homepage editor-in-chief
-Priit Pärg: Video Editing Department director
-Juhan Kilumets: radio sports editorial team manager, ETV sports programming editor, Terevisioon newscaster and editor
-Laura Raudnagel: Vikerraadio marketing specialist
-Aili Laanem: ERR chief accounting officer
-Siim Suurkivi: Shipping Department shift manager
-Vahur Kersna: longtime ETV show host
-Epp Tõnso: ERR audio archive editor
-Olga Käo: ETV+ executive producer-director
-Margitta Otsmaa: ERR radio news editor

2019 Projects of the Year

-The Story of the War of Independence, Elo Selirand and Indrek Treufeldt
-Launch of Lasteekraan.ee
-Team Award: Terevisioon
-Year of Estonian Language Special Award: Raadio 4 broadcast Keelekõdi, Andrei Hussainov

Also recognized were the jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Love" project and everyone who contributed to it.

All photos by Kairit Leibold/ERR.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian public broadcasting
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:06

Actor and entertainer denies child sex abuse charges

17:28

Reports of Reform Party leader working as cashier a misunderstanding

16:59

Supreme Court rejects Port of Tallinn compensation appeal

16:31

Number of domestic violence incidents multiplies during holidays

16:07

Gallery: ERR annual awards presented at Christmas party

15:29

Ott Tänak third in top British motorsport publication's drivers of 2019

15:04

2019 third quarter house price index up 8.1 percent on year

14:32

Bill would allow landlords to charge tenants for repairs

13:58

Narva announces €97 million budget for 2020

13:27

Police: Most dangerous traffic days ahead between holidays

12:59

Gallery: Researcher finds 30 new ways to see Estonia

12:33

Coverage of child welfare cases not to be banned from media

12:10

November industrial producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

11:29

Musician and actor Venno Loosaar charged with child sex abuse

11:16

'Truth and Justice' wins International Press Academy Film Award

10:53

Russian president: Estonian authorities afraid of Russian journalists

10:34

Interior ministry plan would complicate foreign students' studies

10:13

Over 2,000 households still without power Friday morning

09:28

Siim Kiisler: Reform remaining in opposition depends on EKRE

08:44

Boris Johnson visiting Estonia on Saturday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: