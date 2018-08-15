news

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

Not long to go now. Dancers in traditional Estonian garb make their way to the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn ahead of Wednesday's Super Cup.
Not long to go now. Dancers in traditional Estonian garb make their way to the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn ahead of Wednesday's Super Cup. Source: Jana Pipar/EJL
Just when you thought you had had enough of 'Super Cup' mania, we've gone and done it again. As the build up to tonight's game reaches, if not a crescendo and least something of a peristent buzzing sound, we can report that personnel from UEFA defeated personnel from Tallinn City Government (Linnavalitsus) by a score of 6-2.

The friendly took place on a temporary 'pitch' set up in Freedom Square in Tallinn city centre, which has also been hosting various promotions and events over the last couple of days.

'Team Linnavalitsus' was reportedly made up of deputy mayors Vadim Belobrovtsev, Tõnis Mölder and Andrei Novikov, and elder of the central Tallinn district, Vladimir Svet.

"We are happy that UEFA officials accepted our challenge to play a match of football, even though we were beaten this time,'' said Mr. Svet after the match.

''Maybe football is not our strongest suit - though it is certainly UEFA's - but rather, ours is team spirit," Svet said in remarks released through spokespersons for the City Government.

The city district chief also reminded residents that tonight's big game is being shown on a large screen in the fans' area laid out in Freedom Square.  

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup, to be played at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium, represents the first senior UEFA final to be played in Estonia and falls in the centenary of the republic's creation.

The match kicks off at 22.00 EEST local time and pits UEFA Champions' League reigining champion Real Madrid against UEFA Europa League winner Atlético  Madrid.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

