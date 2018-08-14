Both teams have stated that they arrive fully fit and on form for Wednesday's game, which pits the local rivals against each other in the 43rd annual showdown between the winners of the Champions' League (until 1992 the European Cup) and the Europa League (and here it gets complex - in the Super Cup's earliest incarnation, that season's European Cup Winner's Cup champions faced the European Cup holders. From 1999 the Cup Winner's Cup was discontinued and the reigning UEFA Cup holder now qualified for the Super Cup; in 2010 the UEFA Cup was rebranded the Europa League).

It now appears that Real captain and World Cup finalist Luka Modrić (midfielder) may be playing, and reportedly arrived in Tallinn with the team. Striker and lynchpin of July's World Cup winning France side Antoine Griezmann will probably feature for Atlético, it is reported.

How the two teams ended up in Tallinn

Real are the current Super Cup holders, having beaten Manchester United 2-1 last year. They qualified for this year's final having won the Champions' League final 3-1 against Liverpool in in Kiev in May. Atlético defeated Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League final in Paris to book their place in the Super Cup (or at least ended up in the Super Cup final having beaten Marseille).

Wednesday's match kicks off at 22.00 EEST* at the Lilleküla/A. le Coq stadium. The announcement that Estonia was to host the final was made in September 2016. Tickets were only made available by registering online during a three-week period in June, and were distributed at random (the Lilleküla Stadium has a capacity of 15,000).

Freedom Square in central Tallinn will host several events, promotions and concerts on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, including a screen showing the game.

A short video (in Estonian) of the teams arriving last night is here. ERR English hopes to have full pre- and post-game analysis to follow.

* In other words 22.00 Tallinn time; please note previous reports had stated a kickoff of 21.00, although the match kickoff had been put back at least once in recent weeks in any case.