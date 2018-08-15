Galleries: Real and Atlético training ahead of Wednesday night clash

The UEFA Super Cup day is finally here, with kickoff at 22.00 EEST seeing Madrid rivals Real and Atlético pitted against each other at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium.

Both teams arrived on Monday evening so have had a full day to get acclimated; at the same time they didn't sit idle, and each engaged in training sessions with the full squad.

ERR photographer Sergei Stepanov was at both and caught plenty of images, just to be sure that Luca Modrić, Karim Benzema, Tony Kroos, Thibaut Courtois and co. are really here (for Real - see gallery above) as well as Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinić (for Atlético - see gallery below)

Don't worry if you didn't manage to get a ticket, a large screen in Freedom Square in central Tallinn is to broadcast the game live.