Estonia to establish no-fly zones in Tallinn during UEFA Super Cup match

Estonia has imposed a no-fly zone above Freedom Square and Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn on Wednesday evening and night, when the Estonian capital will host the UEFA Super Cup match.

According to the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), the no-fly zone will be in effect above Freedom Square and Lilleküla Stadium from 18:00 EEST Wednesday through 01:00 Thursday.

Flying of drones in the no-fly zone is forbidden.

Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles in these areas must have a clearance from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in addition to the clearance from the CAA.

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup will be played on 15 August at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 22:00 local time, will see UEFA Champions League reigning champion Real Madrid pitted against UEFA Europa League winner Atlético Madrid. An estimated 50 million people across the globe are expected to tune in to watch the match live on TV and via online channels.

A dedicated fan zone will be open at Freedom Square on Tuesday and Wednesday, where UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup trophies will be on display, and fans will have a chance to win tickets to the match by participating in quizzes.

Live coverage of the match will be shown on a large outdoor screen installed at Freedom Square.