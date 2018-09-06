British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

Saturday, 8 September sees the annual British Army Super Cup football final, which pits the two best teams from the UK's land forces regular and reserve units against each other. This time, and for the first time ever, it will be held outside of the UK, at the Lasnamäe Sports Centre in Tallinn.

The Army Super Cup is the annual match between the British Army Football Association Regular Team winners and the Reserve Team winners.

The first team of the 1st Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment (1 YORKS), who have been stationed in Estonia, at the Tapa military base, since early July, in an eight-month tour as part of the NATO Battlegroup in Estonia, will face a team picked from the reservist 152 (North Irish) Regiment Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) unit.

1 YORKS chose the venue, and the 152 Regiment's team will travel from the UK specially to take part in the game.

How they got there

A competitive encounter is expected, not least since 1 YORKS are effectively the home team, playing in front of their colleagues in the NATO Battlegroup.

1 YORKS reached the Super Cup by claiming victory in the 118th annual Army FA Challenge Cup, one of the longest-standing cup competitions in the world. The 152 Regiment won the reservist equivalent competition.

Football and the British Army share an illustrious history; between 1871 and 1875, at a time when many of the present day big-name teams in Britain including Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Glasgow Rangers were founded, a British army team from the Royal Engineers was the most successful team in England.

The Yorkshire Regiment was formed in 2006 as an amalgamation of three historic regiments, the 1st Battalions of each of the Prince of Wales' Own, the Green Howards and the Duke of Wellington's Regiment making up the first three Battalions of The Yorkshire Regiment, together with the short-lived East and West Riding Regiment, which made up the 4th Battalion. The 1st Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment is an armoured infantry battalion; Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment is is Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

The Regiment has participated in several foreign missions, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

The 152 (North Irish) Regiment operates a fleet of bulk fuel tankers and bulk fuel installation equipment. As the only fuel supply Regiment in the army, it has the ability to store bulk fuel using the Petroleum Squadron and distribute bulk fuel using its two Tanker Squadrons anywhere in the world. It is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a squadron in Derry/Londonderry and a troop in Coleraine.

The Super Cup final kicks off at 16.00 EEST at the Lasnamäe Sports Centre at Pae 1, close to Peterburi Road and the Majaka district at the city centre-end of Lasnamäe. Entry is free to all, and free refreshments will also be provided.