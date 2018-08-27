Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves wrote on Facebook following the death of the long-serving US senator that Estonia could propose to name the alliance's new headquarters after John McCain. Such a proposal could be made as early as today Monday, Ilves said.

Ilves pointed out that McCain was one of Estonia's great friends, and that he supported the country throughout the occupation, the retreat of Soviet forces, and its joining NATO, just like he also supported Georgia and Ukraine where people were needed to stand up for freedom.

As a prisoner of communists for six years, McCain knew better than anyone in today's America what freedom means, Ilves wrote. "Estonia would show its respect for him as well as for freedom by proposing to name the new NATO headquarters after John McCain," he added.

According to Ilves, such a proposal could be made as early as 27 August in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) that day.

In a piece about the senator he wrote for Politico, Ilves also pointed out that ten years back McCain suggested a league of democracies, an alliance of countries built on the principle of democratic rule and the rule of law.

While at the time interest wasn't overwhelming, in the face of Russian and also Iranian cyberattacks and meddling in Western countries' elections, perhaps this is different now: "What better way, then, to honor John McCain than make one of his unfulfilled dreams a reality."

