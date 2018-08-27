news

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves wrote on Facebook following the death of the long-serving US senator that Estonia could propose to name the alliance's new headquarters after John McCain. Such a proposal could be made as early as today Monday, Ilves said.

Ilves pointed out that McCain was one of Estonia's great friends, and that he supported the country throughout the occupation, the retreat of Soviet forces, and its joining NATO, just like he also supported Georgia and Ukraine where people were needed to stand up for freedom.

As a prisoner of communists for six years, McCain knew better than anyone in today's America what freedom means, Ilves wrote. "Estonia would show its respect for him as well as for freedom by proposing to name the new NATO headquarters after John McCain," he added.

According to Ilves, such a proposal could be made as early as 27 August in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) that day.

In a piece about the senator he wrote for Politico, Ilves also pointed out that ten years back McCain suggested a league of democracies, an alliance of countries built on the principle of democratic rule and the rule of law.

While at the time interest wasn't overwhelming, in the face of Russian and also Iranian cyberattacks and meddling in Western countries' elections, perhaps this is different now: "What better way, then, to honor John McCain than make one of his unfulfilled dreams a reality."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

natotoomas hendrik ilvesjohn mccain


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:21

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

13:39

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

12:07

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

11:43

GALLERY | Ancient Lights night bonfires along Baltic Sea coast

10:50

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

09:33

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

08:56

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

26.08

US Senator John McCain dies Updated

25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: