Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

Latvia is apparently planning to push for talks about reopening a ferry route between the Kurzeme region of Latvia and the Estonian island of Saaremaa. A local paper reported earlier this year that municipalities on both sides have already talked about finding a suitable operator.

Local paper Saarte Hääl reported in June this year that representatives of both Saaremaa and the Latvian port of Ventspils have decided to start looking for an operator as early as summer 2019.

According to the Baltic News Service, there now is a report prepared by the Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry that includes the Latvian position on several issues to be discussed at an intergovernmental committee meeting on 10 October.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the development of a cross-border railway connection as well as health care and tax issues in the border areas.

There is interest on both sides to reopen the ferry route between the ports of Ventspils in Latvia and Montu on Saaremaa. Municipal mayor Madis Kallas said that the options under consideration don't include a high-speed vessel, as was speculated earlier this year.

The aim is to get a ferry capable of carrying cars as well, potentially as early as summer 2019. The line would be open for the summer, namely from May to mid-August. Kallas also said that they are hoping for tourists from Lithuania as well. Those of them spending time in Latvia might extend their trips to Estonia.

