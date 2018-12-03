Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

Online accommodation and hospitality marketplace Airbnb is to share user data with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), according to the Baltic News Service (BNS).

An MTA spokesperson confirmed to the BNS that the cooperation is underway and that further details will be made public on Wednesday, at a press conference to be attended by MTA deputy director Rvio Reitmann and Airbnb head of public policy, Patrick Robinson.

The Estonian Association of Hotels and Restaurants (EHRL) had previously stated that Airbnb represents unfair competition and encourages a hidden economy in the sector. It demands that Airbnb income be taxed as is the case in neighbouring Finland.

The EHRL has also blasted plans for a one-euro-per-person-per-day tourist tax applicable in Tallinn only, as proposed by Tallinn city council chief Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).

Since 2016, an individual submitting a tax return has been required to confirm receipt/non-receipt of rental income. Such income is subject to tax on a gross basis.

At press time, a quick search on the Airbnb site for accommodation for one adult in central Tallinn on the weekend of 7-9 December yielded over 200 results, ranging in price from €9 to over €100 per night. Searches in Tartu and Pärnu resulted in about 50 and 200 options respectively, in a similar price range.

