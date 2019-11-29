Estonia opens fifth honorary consulate in Poland

Estonia opened its fifth honorary consulate in Poland in the southern city of Wroclaw to improve business relations in the region.

On Wednesday, the Estonian Ambassador to Poland Martin Roger and Jüri Seilenthal, the Director General of the External Economic and Development Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry, opened the Honorary Consulate in Wroclaw. Estonia's Honorary Consul in Wroclaw is Waldemar Jan Sieminski.

Seilenthal said: "Opening the Honorary Consul's Office helps advance Estonian economic interests in Lower Silesia, provides an opportunity to introduce Estonian culture in this part of Poland, and makes it possible to provide consular assistance to citizens if needed."

The formal opening ceremony was held in Wroclaw's historic town hall of with Mayor of Wroclaw Jacek Sutryk. Following the opening ceremony, an event for Polish startups about digital opportunities in Estonia took place. The event also marked the fifth anniversary of Estonia's e-Residency programme.

The consular region of the Honorary Consul will include the Lower Silesian Voivodeship and the Opole Voivodeship. Estonia is represented by a total of five honorary consuls in Poland. In addition to Wroclaw, there are also representations in Bialystok, Gdansk, Szczecin and Krakow.

