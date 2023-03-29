Alar Karis to Slovak counterpart: Ukraine victory in both our interests

News
President Alar Karis with his Slovak opposite number, President Zuzana Čaputová.
President Alar Karis with his Slovak opposite number, President Zuzana Čaputová. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

Lasting stability, peace and security in Europe can only be achieved by expunging "gray zones" and acting decisively at the political level, in order to pave the way for both NATO and European Union expansion, President Alar Karis says.

A precursor to this is Ukraine emerging victorious in the current conflict, sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion, now in its second year.

On an official visit to Slovakia and a meeting with his Slovak counter part President Zuzana Čaputová on Tuesday, President Karis said: "Lasting security can only be achieved by eliminating the gray zones in Europe, for which political decisiveness is required for the expansion of both the EU and NATO."

The visit, which took place in the Slovak city of Košice, also marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Ukraine, which Slovakia shares a border with, Karis said: "It is in our collective interest to ensure that Ukraine wins the war and that the world returns to operating in accordance with rules and norms."

"We can only speak of peace once all Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine, once all crimes of aggression and those who committed them have been brought to justice and once Russia has paid for the damage it has inflicted," the Estonian president continued, via a press release.

Ways of rebuilding Ukraine were also on the table, as was all possible aid to that country – one example being Estonia's continued material support for the city of Zhytomyr, and the fact Estonia's aid to Ukraine amounts to 1 percent of the country's annual GDP.

"We will do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself against the aggressor," President Karis continued, adding that: "Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as we bear horrified witness to Russia's aggression against them."

Slovakia has supplied Ukraine with fighter jets, anti-aircraft systems and other weaponry and extended temporary protection to more than 112,000 refugees from Ukraine, President Karis noted.

For small countries which find themselves in a complex geopolitical environment, a prerequisite for increased development and investment is robust democracy at national level, regional stability and international, rules-based order, President Karis went on.

Defensive cooperation between Estonia and Slovakia was demonstration of this fact, President Karis went on, expressing gratitude for Slovakia's regional defensive contribution.

Both countries are NATO member states, and, President Karis noted, share the same views on all key issues

Of other bilateral cooperation, the president noted that while there is room for more development, two of Estonia's half-dozen or so unicorn firms, mobility app Bolt and secure payments solutions firm Wise have entered the Slovak market.

Košice, scene of Tuesday's official visit, is Slovakia's leading digital innovation center and, since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, the main reception center for war refugees and is a humanitarian hub.

The Estonian head of state is to return home on Wednesday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:56

Politico sources: Henrik Hololei to resign from European Commission post

12:55

Expert: High emotional stakes major factor in record March 5 voter turnout

12:34

Global Estonian Report: March 29-April 5

11:50

Reform chief whip: Main election issue was security not marriage equality

11:10

Politico: Estonia's EPF actions were 'completely legal'

09:33

Statistics: Trips outside Estonia 90 percent up on year to 2022

08:43

Party ratings: Eesti 200 surpasses Center Party

08:19

Deputy mayor: Switch to electric public transport may take longer than 2035

08:08

Minister Järvan: TikTok to be banned on state officials' work phones

07:44

Alar Karis to Slovak counterpart: Ukraine victory in both our interests

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

28.03

Politico: Estonia using EPF to modernize its military

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

28.03

Estonia's new health service portal to launch next month

27.03

Mayor: Tallinn's public transport will continue to be free

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata

28.03

European Commission spokesperson: We have not established EPF misuse

28.03

New government to take office likely in the second half of April

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: