Global Estonian Report: February 8-15

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 8-15.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Join the Estonian Language Friends Program!

Estonian language learners can now join the Language Friends Program to practice their language skills with native Estonian-speaking mentors.

"We welcome Estonian language learners who wish to practice communication in Estonian and thus use Estonian more and more in their everyday life. To practice, they have regular conversations with volunteer Estonian language mentors on a variety of real-life topics. The language learner and the mentor agree when and through which channel they will communicate," says Ave Landrat, head of the Language Friends Program at the Integration Foundation.

The Language Friends Program is open to adult learners of Estonian who have at least an A2 level Estonian skill. Estonian language mentors are volunteers whose native language is Estonian or who speak Estonian at a native level.

Starting this year, the Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings of global Estonians online.

You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to others and share your story. Estonians abroad, returnees and anyone interested in global Estonians are all welcome to join!

The first meeting is on February 14th. Register now!

Watch again: English-language pre-election political party debate

ERR News live-linked to an English-language panel debate last Wednesday, featuring leading politicians from Estonia's main political parties ahead of the March 5 general election.

Organized jointly by the American Chamber of Commerce in Estonia (AmCham) and the Foreign Investors Council of Estonia (FICE), the debate video can be watched again by clicking the link above.

Find your own Estonia: online meeting of global Estonians (February 14, online)

Starting this year, the Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings of global Estonians online. You can communicate with Estonians from all over the world, exchange experiences, listen to others and share your story.

Seminar: How to find a job in Estonia (February 14, Tallinn)

Are you interested in entering the Estonian job market? The International House of Estonia is organizing a seminar that will cover all the topics involved in finding a job in Estonia.

NB! The seminar will be held in English and is free of charge.

What is Global Estonian?

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (February 21, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!