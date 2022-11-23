Global Estonian Report: November 23-30

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 23-30.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonian state grants issued to projects in diaspora communities worldwide

Following the conclusion of an application round organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Integration Foundation, 25 self-initiated projects in diaspora Estonian communities worldwide will receive funding. These projects will serve to strengthen the ties of Estonians living abroad with Estonia, help contribute to the preservation of the identity of Estonians living abroad as well as increase awareness in Estonia of the diaspora's activities.

The budget for this application round totaled €64,779, with a maximum grant per application of €5,000. In all, 33 submitted projects were evaluated, 25 of which were granted funding. Supported projects will be carried out in at least 11 countries worldwide, from Finland to Australia.

Estonian Diaspora Day is this weekend

Estonian Diaspora Day, or Välis-Eesti päev (VÄE), is a more than 90-year-old tradition dating back to Estonia in the 1920s. Following the restoration of Estonian independence, VÄE has been celebrated annually again since 1995.

While it doesn't have a set date, VÄE is usually celebrated on the last Saturday or Sunday of November. The tradition was started by the Association of Estonians Abroad (Välis-Eesti Ühing, VEÜ) in 1928.

Estonia's total military aid to Ukraine to date approaching €300 million

To date, Estonia has sent a total of approaching €300 million in military aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression, making us one of the countries to have contributed the most in relative terms, Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kusti Salm said on November 18.

Estonia ranked fifth lowest risk for corruption

Estonia has climbed one spot on year to rank at fifth lowest risk for corruption in the 2022 Global Corruption Index (GCI) that includes 196 countries. Norway topped the GCI ranking this year as least at risk of corruption, up from second place last year, followed by Finland, Sweden, Denmark — which ranked first last year — and Estonia — which ranked sixth overall in 2021.

The timing of the report is somewhat ironic given the $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering case that has just emerged in Estonia.

Upcoming events

Global Estonians: Discussion with Kersti Kaljulaid (November 25, Tallinn)

This Friday, November 25, a public recording of the podcast "Global Estonians" ("Globaalsed eestlased") will be held at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn during which Rainer Sternfeld will speak with former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Admission is free.

Global Estonian virtual forum (December 3, online)

This time, ahead of the Riigikogu elections to be held in March 2023, the Global Estonian virtual forum will look at the extent to which the voices of Estonians abroad count and how much people can influence life in Estonian society from abroad.

Editors and journalists from the diaspora Estonian media will be in the studio to discuss the current and future roles of the diaspora media.

The forum will include live interviews from Estonian communities abroad, music by Puuluup as well as surprise guests!

Moderated by Anett Numa, December's virtual forum, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, can be watched online from anywhere worldwide in Estonian, English or Russian.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (December 6, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Adaptation to Estonian Culture (December 6, Tallinn)

You moved to Estonia... and you have various questions regarding adapting to this country? The International House of Estonia is pleased to present a lively discussion seminar on the ups and downs and dos and don'ts of settling in.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

