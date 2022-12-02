Virtual forum Saturday to focus on impact of Estonian diaspora, its media

News
A previous virtual forum for the Estonian diaspora, held in 2021.
A previous virtual forum for the Estonian diaspora, held in 2021. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

On Saturday, December 3, a virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held online, focusing this time, ahead of the Riigikogu elections next March, on the extent to which the voices of Estonians abroad count and how much people can influence life in Estonia from abroad. ERR News will be streaming the forum live.

Editors and journalists from the diaspora Estonian media will be in the studio to discuss the current and future roles of the diaspora media.

Speakers will include Paul Rebane, media expert; Peeter Püvi, Consular Division director, Estonian Embassy in Finland; Reet Marten Sehr of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN); Marcus Kolga, journalist, political scientist from Canada; Sirle Sööt, editor in chief, Rahvuslik Kontakt magazine and chair of the Estonian Association in Sweden (REL); Ülle Toode, journalist, social scientist based in Italy.

The forum will also include live interviews from Estonian communities abroad, music by Estonian folktronica duo Puuluup and remarks by textile artist and academic Anu Raud contemplating on the Estonian essence.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and moderated by Anett Numa, the virtual diaspora forum can be watched online from anywhere in the world.

The forum will begin Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Estonian time (EET, UTC+2) with welcoming remarks by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

Simultaneous interpretation will be available into English and Russian.

Click here for more info via the Foreign Ministry and here for the forum's official Facebook event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:49

Winter power plant breakdowns could spike again electricity prices

17:25

Eesti Energia: Availability of capital for energy projects has decreased

17:23

European Capital of Culture Tartu museum workers underpaid, ready to strike Updated

16:55

Mini-books created by Baltic authors win international recognition

16:29

Bill aimed at improving e-commerce VAT receipts out for round of approvals

16:04

Barbi Pilvre: How people went along with the system and brainwashing

15:52

Tramlines 3 and 4 in Tallinn out of action till Friday evening

15:40

Daily: Tallinn taxi drivers with limited Estonian skills find loophole

15:19

Virtual forum Saturday to focus on impact of Estonian diaspora, its media

13:22

EDF colonel: New unit of Russian mobilized dispatched from Pskov to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonia braces for colder than average December

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

01.12

Russians applying for Estonian citizenship fear ending up with no documents

01.12

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

01.12

Estonia's parties want to raise defense spending to 3-6 percent of GDP

01.12

Estonian PM repeats potential electricity blackouts warning

09:45

Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: