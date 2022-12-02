Virtual forum Saturday to focus on impact of Estonian diaspora, its media

On Saturday, December 3, a virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held online, focusing this time, ahead of the Riigikogu elections next March, on the extent to which the voices of Estonians abroad count and how much people can influence life in Estonia from abroad. ERR News will be streaming the forum live.

Editors and journalists from the diaspora Estonian media will be in the studio to discuss the current and future roles of the diaspora media.

Speakers will include Paul Rebane, media expert; Peeter Püvi, Consular Division director, Estonian Embassy in Finland; Reet Marten Sehr of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN); Marcus Kolga, journalist, political scientist from Canada; Sirle Sööt, editor in chief, Rahvuslik Kontakt magazine and chair of the Estonian Association in Sweden (REL); Ülle Toode, journalist, social scientist based in Italy.

The forum will also include live interviews from Estonian communities abroad, music by Estonian folktronica duo Puuluup and remarks by textile artist and academic Anu Raud contemplating on the Estonian essence.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and moderated by Anett Numa, the virtual diaspora forum can be watched online from anywhere in the world.

The forum will begin Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Estonian time (EET, UTC+2) with welcoming remarks by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

Simultaneous interpretation will be available into English and Russian.

Click here for more info via the Foreign Ministry and here for the forum's official Facebook event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!