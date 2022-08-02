Estonia seeking to strengthen ties with diaspora communities

Diaspora Estonians danced at Freedom Square before the Song Festival on Sunday. July 7, 2019.
Diaspora Estonians danced at Freedom Square before the Song Festival on Sunday. July 7, 2019. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
A call for proposals to strengthen ties with Estonian communities living abroad has been launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Integration Foundation.

The projects should strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians worldwide or increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia.

In total, €55,000 has been allocated to the initiative and applicants can receive a maximum of €5,000 per project.

 "We'll be supporting activities that boost the sense of belonging between foreign Estonian communities and their homeland," said Kaire Cocker, head of the Compatriots Service at the Integration Foundation.

"They could be anything from cultural, business and research projects to a wide range of events as well as increasing the awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia. A priority of the project support program will be activities aimed at youth and young people."

Applications are open until September 5 and applicants are only permitted to submit one application.

An E-consultation will take place on August 11 at 4 p.m. via Teams, please register by emailing [email protected].

Last year, 22 projects received funding from the call for proposals for own-initiative projects.

Editor: Helen Wright

