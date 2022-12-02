Pioneering British post-punk act Section 25 play in Tallinn Saturday

English post-punk and electronic act Section 25 are perform in Tallinn on Saturday. Section 25 are one of the last surviving bands from the original Factory Records stable, getting their start in Manchester, England, at the end of the 1970s.

Sander Varusk, DJ and manager of Terminal record store, told ERR's Kultuur portal that: "Post-punk Manchester was one of the most creative places in eighties Britain, changing forever the face of music in that country."

"The innovative and rebellious Factory Records label, whose first bands included Joy Division and Durutti Column, as well as Section 25."

"As Joy Division morphed into dance music pioneer New Order, Section 25 followed a similar route, heavily influencing the drum machine and synth-driven new direction of '80s rave, dance and club music."

Saturday's gig takes place at the Sveta Baar in Tallinn's Telliskivi district; doors open at 8 p.m.

Section 25 will be supported by The Lunacy of Flowers, a Tallinn-based post-punk and industrial music artist, originally from London.

Sander Varusk and Luke Teetsov-Faulkner will DJ afterwards, playing the best of Factory Records and music from the legendary Haçienda club era.

Section 25 formed in Poulton-le-Fylde near Blackpool, England, in late 1977, and are best known for their 1984 single "Looking from a Hilltop."

Factory Records was founded in 1978 by TV presenter Tony Wilson, which ran the Haçienda club, also in Manchester, and whose most famous later acts included leaders of the "Madchester" scene the Happy Mondays, and James. The story was immortalized in the 2002 movie "24 Hour Party People."

Sander Varusk conducted a recent interview with Vin Cassidy, one half of Section 25, which you can read here.

