Gallery: Final farewell to musician Riho Sibul

Galleries
Wake for Riho Sibul, November 26, 2022.
Open gallery
61 photos
Galleries

Friends, relatives and acquaintances of Estonian musician Riho Sibul (1958-2022) had the opportunity to pay their last respects on Sunday, at the Jaani Kirik (John's Church) in central Tallinn, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Noted people from the world of culture were among the large number of people in attendance, while Sibul's "Ultima Thule" bandmates also performed.

The noted guitarist, composer and singer passed away last weekend. The funeral will be held separately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Kultuur

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:41

Jüri Ratas and partner finish second in 'Tantsud tähtedega' grand final

12:23

Kaupo Padar: Schools still without options for teachers

11:54

Estonia's Catholics receive relic of St. John Paul II

11:22

Census: Young people have more health problems than 10 years ago

11:22

President of Estonia: Russia using hunger as global weapon of war

10:54

Supreme Court: Notaries must fully explain all inheritance contract risks

10:52

Estonia's slow carbon reduction could cost tens of millions

10:01

FIA confirms Rally Estonia 2023 to take place next July in Tartu

09:49

Saaremaa voters to dominate Hiiu, Lääne and Saare electoral district

09:29

Gallery: Final farewell to musician Riho Sibul

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia Updated

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

27.11

Pskov governor claims NATO drones violate border more frequently

26.11

Expert: Only deep trouble could force Russia to declare new mobilization

26.11

Five Ukrainian border guards start work at Estonia's eastern border

26.11

TÜ faculty, staff opinions differ on Tartu Cathedral restaurant plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: