Gallery: Final farewell to musician Riho Sibul

Friends, relatives and acquaintances of Estonian musician Riho Sibul (1958-2022) had the opportunity to pay their last respects on Sunday, at the Jaani Kirik (John's Church) in central Tallinn, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Noted people from the world of culture were among the large number of people in attendance, while Sibul's "Ultima Thule" bandmates also performed.

The noted guitarist, composer and singer passed away last weekend. The funeral will be held separately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!