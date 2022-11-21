Guitarist, singer and composer Riho Sibul dies

Riho Sibul.
Riho Sibul. Source: Ülo Josing / ERR
Beloved Estonian guitar player, singer and composer Riho Sibul was found dead in his home on Sunday afternoon.

Riho Sibul was born on June 26, 1958. He studied music in high school and the Tallinn Pedagogical Institute 1976-1977. Sibul was a diverse composer whose repertoire ranged from rock to blues and from lyrical ballads to film music.

Sibul has been a member of numerous Estonian rock bands, notably Ultima Thule where he started his career and still performed with until recently. He has also released several solo albums, written a lot of music for other artists and been featured on their albums.

Riho Sibul was awarded of the Order of the White Star Class V in 2001.

President Alar Karis took to social media to write: "A great musician has parted, whose impact on Estonian popular music is immeasurable and whose characteristic voice has been with many generations of Estonians as a source of joy and support," the president said, thanking Sibul and passing his condolences on to loved ones.

Sibul's good friend and colleague Tõnis Mägi said that the news came as a shock. "One of my closest friends who was also a great example for me has passed," he said, adding that the two friends spoke on the phone once a week.

Mägi described Sibul as a true gentleman and praised his modesty and mastery of the guitar. "His sense of humor and understanding of the world were important to me. He was a trailblazer for me and many others," the musician said. "Musicians like Riho Sibul are born once a century, if that."

Riho Sibul was 64 when he passed.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

