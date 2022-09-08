Estonian leaders express condolences after death of UK's Queen Elizabeth II

"The memory of Queen Elizabeth II will last forever," President Alar Karis said on Thursday night after the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch was announced. Estonia's present and former leaders also sent condolences to the Royal Family

President Alar Karis said the Queen's "steadfast dedication to her country and people is deeply admired".

"The Estonian people will always remember Her Majesty's kindness when she visited Estonia. We are deeply saddened and offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries. The memory of Queen Elizabeth II will last forever," he wrote on social media.

I am deeply saddened and offer my heartfelt condolences to the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The memory of the Queen Elizabeth II will last forever.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said she was "profoundly saddened" by the news.

"Estonia mourns with her people and the Royal Family," she wrote on social media. "Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire."

I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Estonia mourns with her people and the @RoyalFamily.



Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "Queen Elizabeth II was a great friend of Estonia. She lived a truly remarkable life & she holds [a] place in our history."

Queen Elizabeth II was a great friend of #Estonia. She lived a truly remarkable life & she holds place in our history.



My thoughts are with her loved ones @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/mh63yHOmxs — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) September 8, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Queen was "loved & respected across the world".

"Her 70 years of dedication to diplomacy was invaluable. She will be missed by millions, Estonians among them," an official statement said.

️We are saddened by the news about Her Majesty the Queen's passing.



Queen Elizabeth II was loved & respected across the world. Her 70 years of dedication to diplomacy was invaluable. She will be missed by millions, Estonians among them.

The Queen visiting in 2006

Estonia's Ambassador to the UK Viljar Lubi said the Queen was "an extraordinary woman and leader of the nation" and sent his condolences to the Royal Family and British people.

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all British people upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman and leader of the nation. Estonia mourns with you! pic.twitter.com/sEcE4XgQ9n — Viljar Lubi (@ViljarLubi) September 8, 2022

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid (2016-2021) remembered her meeting with Queen Elizabeth in 2018 as "long, pleasant and engaging".

"A world Leader clearly interested in us, in history and in the future. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II," Kaljulaid wrote.

I remember a long, pleasant and engaging meeting with a World Leader clearly interested in us, in history and in the future. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/Q58GgFaudx — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) September 8, 2022

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson simply said: "RIP".

RIP The Queen pic.twitter.com/ZJ4gAaRkmI — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) September 8, 2022

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006-2016), who hosted the Queen during her visit to Estonia in 2006, said she was "a remarkable woman".

My condolences to the Royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. I had the privilege of hosting Queen Elizabeth when she had a state visit to Estonia in 2006. A remarkable woman. — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.

Photographs from her trip to Estonia can be see below.

