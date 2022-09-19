No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

The funeral ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II, the longest ruling British monarch, can be watched live on ERR News without commentary.

The broadcast should span around eight hours.

The ceremony is held at Westminster Abbey. The queen's journey will end at the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where she will be laid next to her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 this year at the age of 96. Her son Charles then became the king of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

