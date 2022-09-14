Estonian president to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

News
President Alar Karis on Vikerraadio's
President Alar Karis on Vikerraadio's "Laste ööülikooli." Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

President Alar Karis will attend the funeral of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday (September 19).

The President's Office said the head of state and his wife will be present at the service. They will depart on Sunday and also attend a reception hosted by King Charles III for visiting dignitaries.

Karis will then continue on to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which was delayed by the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:37

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

20:05

SDE proposes new 5-year national defense tax to cover budget gap

19:30

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

19:12

Reform puts Sutt nomination for Bank of Estonia board role on hold

18:42

Study: Right-wing populists turn "foes into friends" to broaden support

18:12

Gallery: State auctioning over 1.5ha of Kopli seafront land

18:04

Estonian president to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

17:48

Average electricity price rises to €151 on Thursday

17:23

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

17:14

Minister: Von der Leyen energy price proposals disappointing for Estonia

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

08:57

Center MP uses state allowance to pay apartment rental costs

13.09

Estonian FM condemns 'intensified conflict' between Azerbaijan and Armenia Updated

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

07:41

Party ratings: Center Party support reaches nadir

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: