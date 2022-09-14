Estonian president to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Alar Karis will attend the funeral of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday (September 19).

The President's Office said the head of state and his wife will be present at the service. They will depart on Sunday and also attend a reception hosted by King Charles III for visiting dignitaries.

Karis will then continue on to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which was delayed by the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

