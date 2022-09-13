Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

The traditional, annual Kadriorg festival of light takes place in Tallinn later this week, and is expanded to other areas of the capital.

Thousands of lights are to be lit, not only in Kadriorg Park, but also in Pae Park in Lasnamäe, in the Old Town, and in Männi Park in Mustamäe, in an event entitled the "Wandering Lights Festival" (Estonian: Valgus Kõnnib), and marking the final, last gasps of summer and anticipating the nights drawing in, in a positive way.

The theme of this year's festival is "Stories of the night", Tallinn City Government says.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "The festival, which traditionally started in Kadriorg, has over the years become a popular event and has therefore been expanded to other parts of Tallinn to provide people with some positive emotions."

"Culture in general, and literature in particular, enlighten us and carry us forward, being beacons in our lives. That is why this year's festival will not only show the way in the dark, but also tell stories," the deputy mayor continued, via a city government press release.

"We invite all Tallinners and guests to end the summer season in the parks and let the positive emotions of the light festival carry them through the darker seasons," he added.

In cooperation with the Estonian Writers' Union ( Eesti Kirjanike Liit), video projections are additionally to be created for the Writers House on Harju Street.

The festivities run Thursday to Saturday and the itinerary is as follows (source: Tallinn City Government):

Thursday, September 15, Kadriorg:

Poetry readings and lights/video show from 8 p.m.,

Route from Pae Park to Kadriorg Park to be illuminated, including via the Katariina Staircase.

Official opening ceremony at the Swan Lake in Kadriorg (8.30 p.m.).

Friday, September 16, Old Town:

Performance by fire artist on 16 September at 8 p.m. next to the Viru Gate towers, followed by video projection "The Seasons" on the towers from 8.15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fire performance in Harju Street open space (9 p.m.)

"The Great Painting" in front of the Sõpruse cinema (9.30 p.m.)

A video projection will be shown at the Writers House (Harju 1), illustrating the works of five writers who have lived there (8.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

Saturday, September 17, Mustamäe:

First ever festival component at Männi Park, with a performance of "The Story of Mustamäe - A Reflection Machine" (from 8.20 p.m.) followed by performances by fire artists and a light installation in the park.

Video projection "The Seasons" to be shown on the Viru Towers in the Old Town (8.15 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.).

The city government advises visitors to avoid arriving in private vehicles due to limited parking spaces, and instead to arrive on foot, bicycle etc. or by public transport.

The full program is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tallinn City Government

