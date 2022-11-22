Gallery: Exhibition "Metanoia" opened at Telliskivi open air gallery

The outdoor gallery of the Telliskivi Creative Campus hosts "Metanoia" by Kiwa from November 21. The graphics series depicts reprocessed typewriter concrete poems by Raul Meel.

Concrete poems, or typewriter drawings, handprinted by Raul Meel in the 1960s are important because of several intertwined aspects: cultural history, technology, the relationship of text and speech. The poetry at hand was also tied to counter culture and nonconformist art in the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 70s. Reprocessing Meel's works is both an homage to the canonized author and lending his work a new, ghostly parallel life.

"Because I have always been inspired by the remix culture of music, I decided to bring past psychedelics into the future and make visual remixes of the works like a DJ creates their version of existing music. But a remix stands for more than a slightly updated homage strategy in this case. Just as a DJ scratches records, I scratched one of Raul Meele's prints during scanning and ended up with completely new "haunted" works where Meel's modernist style is still recognizable but to which technology has added a psychedelic shift," artist Kiwa said of the exhibition.

Kiwa is an Estonian artist, composer, curator, literary scholar and founder of the ;paranoia publishing house. Raul Meel is an Estonian avantgarde artist, the pioneer of concrete poems, graphic, painter, installation and fire-performance artist and author. The exhibitions curator is Bianka Soe.

"Metanoia" will remain open in the open air gallery until February 2023.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

