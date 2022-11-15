Gallery: Estonian Ceramists Association's annual show opens in Tallinn

Estonian Ceramists Association annual exhibition 2022
The annual exhibition of the Estonian Ceramists Association, will be on display at the Design and Architecture Gallery in Tallinn until November 26.

2022 – are crumbling and tense times. This time, the annual exhibition of the Estonian Ceramists Union is all about feelings and tensions, whether induced by personal experiences or other conflicts in the outside world, as expressed via ceramic artworks.

The exhibition is designed by ceramicist and sculptor Kauri Kallas, who said that the gallery space is ideal for sculptural work. "That's why the idea was to use a lot of strong, monumental forms, so that the ceramic pieces would build 'tension' with one other," he said.

The Design and Architecture Gallery features non-profit local and international exhibitions on art, design and architecture.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

