Estonian women's épée team reaches world cup event quarter final in Canada

Julia Beljajeva and Lauren Rembi after the deciding bout.
Julia Beljajeva and Lauren Rembi after the deciding bout. Source: FIE - International Fencing Federation/Facebook
The Estonian women's national épée team defeated Israel 34:33 in their opening match, but lost 27:26 to France in the quarterfinals at the recent FIE World Cup event in Vancouver.

Katrina Lehis stood out for the Estonian team, winning five of her six bouts across the two matches, attaining a combined score of 23:14.

However, Nelli Differt, who was just outside the medals at summer's Paris Olympics, managed to win only one of her bouts.

Estonia got the tournament off to a challenging start, facing Israel, where Katrina Lehis helped secure the narrow 34:33 victory, in overtime.

In the quarterfinals, Estonia faced tournament fourth seeds France, including Olympic silver medalist Alexandra Louis-Marie, who Lehis managed to beat, and Julia Beljajeva, another of the famed 2020 Toyko Olympics gold medal-winning team extended the advantage to 20:16.

However, France staged a comeback, with Lauren Rembi defeating Beljajeva 5:3 in the decisive bout, to secure victory.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

