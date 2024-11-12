Estonian and Latvian champions to battle it out in 2024 Livonia Cup final

The 2024 Livonia Cup final, which sees the champions of the Estonian Meistriliiga take on the winners of the Latvian Virslīga will be played on Friday, November 22.

In this year's final, defending Livonia Cup champions Flora Tallinn of Estonia take on Latvia's FC RFS. Flora will represent Estonia despite finishing fourth in this year's Meistriliiga table as the game had originally been scheduled to take place at the end of June when they were still Estonian champions.

The match was subsequently postponed until November following an agreement between the Estonian and Latvian football associations.

FC RFS meanwhile, won a second successive Latvian Virslīga this year.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on November 22 at LNK Sporta Parks in Riga. The Estonian Football Association will provide details of where to view the match live on television or online in due course.

The Livonian Cup was established by the Estonian Football Association at the end of 2002. The trophy itself dates back to before World War II, though its origins are unknown. It was later restored by goldsmith Jaak Tammist.

The Livonia Cup has only been contested on seven previous occasions, with three different winners. Skonto Riga won the first three finals in 2003, 2004 and 2005 before FK Venstspils claimed the trophy in 2008.

Flora Tallinn became the first Estonian side to taste Livonia Cup glory in 2011 thanks to a 2-0 win over Skonto Riga. Flora then beat Spartaks Jūrmala in 2018 and Valmiera in 2023, winning by two goals to nil on both occasions.

The Livonia Cup. Source: Jana Pipar / Jalgpall.ee

---

