Estonia holds on to League C placement after 0-0 draw with Azerbaijan

Estonia versus Azerbaijan in the UEFA Nations League.
Estonia versus Azerbaijan in the UEFA Nations League. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian national football team drew 0-0 in an away UEFA Nations League match against Azerbaijan, securing their place in League C.

Estonia's best chance came in the opening seconds of the match when the ball reached Henri Anier, who struck it off the crossbar. Later in the first half, Azerbaijan also tested the strength of Estonia's crossbar, with Elvin Cafarguliyev hitting it in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Azerbaijan clearly dominated possession. In the 61st minute, Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein made a save on a shot from Ozak Kökcu, who later hit the post around 13 minutes later.

The draw secured Estonia's position ahead of Azerbaijan in their group standings.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

