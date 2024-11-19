Estonian compound archers finish in top 5 at world cup stage

Estonian compound archers Meeri-Marita Paas and Lisell Jäätma finished fourth and fifth at the recent indoor World Cup stage in Strassen, Luxembourg.

Paas, ranked seventh globally, advanced through multiple rounds, including a tiebreaker win, though lost in the semifinals and the bronze medal match.

Also competing was Lisell Jäätma, who set a new Estonian record in qualification, but was narrowly defeated in a tiebreaker during the quarterfinals, ending her run just one place behind Paas, in fifth place.

Lisell Jäätma Source: World Archery

Both archers expressed mixed feelings, highlighting strong overall performances but lamenting narrow losses in crucial moments.

"Fourth place is always lame, but when the opponent scores the maximum score, it's hard to get out of," as Paas put it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!