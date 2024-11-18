Estonia v Slovakia in UEFA Nations League live on ERR Tuesday evening

This Tuesday, the Estonian men's national football team's UEFA Nations League campaign comes to an end with an away game against Slovakia. The match can be seen live on ETV2 or by following the link in this article. Live coverage begins at 9.35 p.m.

After holding Azerbaijan to a goalless draw on Sunday, Estonia have ensured survival in Nations League C for the next campaign. Jürgen Henn's side will now travel to Slovakia for the final game of the competition, where they will be looking to round off 2024 with a strong result.

Their opponents will still be hoping to top the group, though to do so they will need to win handsomely and hope Azerbaijan do them a big favor in the night's other tie against Sweden.

All the action can be seen live on ETV2 or via the link here from 9.35 p.m. on Tuesday.

---

