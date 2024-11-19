Mark Lajal faces Gael Monfils in Tallinn on Thursday

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal faces veteran French star Gael Monfils before a home crowd at the Unibet Arena in an exhibition game this Thursday evening.

Mark Lajal, currently ranked 226th in the world, has had a busy year, making his first full appearance at the Wimbledon Championships, and seeing major change too in parting ways with his longtime coach.

Lajal told ERR he is unsure of Monfils plans, a former world No. 6 and still in the top 100 worldwide, ranked 55th, at the age of 38.

Lajal told Vikerraadio: "I don't really know what Gael's plan will be. Will he take it seriously or will he just clown around."

"Surely the idea is that they want a more serious game. This is good for me because it's not often that you can see high-level, top-tier tennis in Estonia. I will definitely give it my best, and it will surely be a fun match because Gael will certainly do some of his antics," he went on.

After six years with coach Thomas Le Boulch, who had had to stop traveling due to having a new child, the Estonian briefly worked with another coach from the academy but ended that partnership just before Wimbledon.

Close friend Karl Kiur Saar, who, while coaching Daniil Glinka during an injury recovery, joined Lajal for the Wimbledon qualifications, stepped in.

He stayed with Lajal as he progressed to the Grand Slam main draw and faced Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, giving the world number three a run for his money in round one and before a star-studded crowd.

After this high came a tough period for Lajal, competing without a coach.

However, he later teamed up with Wayne Black, then brought Karl Kiur Saar on full-time, amid challenges from changes to the ranking points system.

Lajal, who rose to 191st last year and 195th this season, noted that despite having some better results, changes to the ATP points system have made climbing the rankings tougher.

The new system favors established players at the expense of emerging ones, he said, requiring consistent semifinal or final appearances to advance meaningfully.

The Lajal-Monfils encounter starts at 6.30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Monfils has reached the semi-finals of the French and U.S. opens once, and the quarter finals of the Australian Open once as well. His furthest progression at Wimbledon is round 4, attained in 2018.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!