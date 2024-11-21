X!

Ott Tänak keeps 2024 WRC title hopes alive by winning Rally Japan stage one

Teammates Tänak (left) and Neuville have taken things right the way down to the wire in Japan. One of them will be 2024 drivers' champion come Sunday morning.
Teammates Tänak (left) and Neuville have taken things right the way down to the wire in Japan. One of them will be 2024 drivers' champion come Sunday morning. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak has got his last ditch shot at being the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) winning driver after finishing first in the opening stage of Rally Japan on Friday.

While the season-closer can sometimes be little more than a formality, if titles are decided before it, this year all is to play for, for the drivers and the teams alike.

After winning last month's Central European Rally, the Estonian will be aiming to close the 25-point gap between himself and drivers' table leader and Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville (Belgium).

Since a maximum of 30 points are to play for in Japan, Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are in with a chance of snatching Neuville's maiden WRC title from under his nose.

Ahead of the race, Tänak said: "Japan is another tough challenge, probably one of the hardest asphalt rallies. It's very slow, twisty, and narrow—a real test for everyone. We plan to give it everything to deliver our best performance." The first stage began just after noon Estonian time.

Tänak and Järveoja delivered the fastest time with a time of 2.18.1 on their second run, ahead of Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport Ford, 2.18.5) and veteran driver and eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier (Toyota, 2.18.9).

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja's Hyundai i20 in Japan. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota, 2.19.4) was fourth before a home crowd; Neuville was sixth, with 2.20.1 on his first run his best time.

To add to the sense of occasion, while Hyundai has the drivers' title in the bag one way or another, in the team table it only holds a slim 15-point lead over Toyota, making a full team effort crucial. Team boss Cyril Abiteboul had denied that there were any team orders in place either with regard to the drivers' or the teams' title.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is 15 points behind Tänak, meaning he could actually flip things and finish second overall at the Estonian's expense.

The race weekend continues in the small hours of Friday, Estonian time, with stage two starting at a quarter to one in the morning. It runs through to a bit before noon Friday, with stage nine.

Saturday brings seven more stages between roughly the same early morning times, and the final stage begins at 7.15 a.m. on Sunday, meaning all will be decided Sunday morning.

Tänak won his first, and so far only, WRC title in 2019, after which he went to Hyundai, save for the 2023 season when he drove for the third team competing in the top tier, M-Sport Ford.

Ahead of next season, the WRC is considering reintroducing a qualification system to determine starting positions, a practice not used since 2012–2013. This would address complaints about the current system in which championship leaders are disadvantaged by having to "clean the road" as first starters on gravel rallies.

Critics argue the change could diminish the sport's competitiveness by favoring top drivers thanks to the better track conditions. A compromise amendment is also on the table.

In any case, the decision will not be forthcoming until December, too late for the 2024 season's finale.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

