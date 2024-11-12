X!

Mark Lajal out in round one in Champaign ATP tournament

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal went out in round one of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Champaign, Illinois, after losing in three sets, 3:6, 6:3, 3:6 to British player Jack Pinnington.

Lajal, ranked 223rd in the world, went into the indoor, hard court tournament straight from the preceding ATP Challenger75 competition in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pinnington is ranked 394th by the ATP.

Seeded seventh in the Champaign tournament, the Estonian initially led the opening set after breaking his opponent's serve, only to have his serve broken twice.

After winning set two, he went 3:0 down in the decided and though he managed draw level in games, Lajal ultimately lost his serve in the eighth game, and proved unable to recover from that.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

