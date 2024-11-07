X!

Mark Lajal through to ATP tournament quarter finals in Knoxville

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: CO'Met Orléans Open
News

Mark Lajal is through to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee, after overcoming local player Brandon Holt on Wednesday in two closely contested sets, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Lajal ranks 229th in the world, just 28 spots below Holt.

Lajal broke Holt's serve early in the first set and saved multiple break points in going on to clinch it, despite Holt's strong lead in the tenth game.

In the second set, after going ahead, Lajal weathered a comeback from Holt, ultimately winning a tense tiebreaker to secure the result.

The entire encounter took a little more than an hour-and-a-half.

During that time the Estonian served up eight aces, won 84 percent of points on his first serve, and converted two out of five break points presented to him.

He faces either Nishesh Basavareddy (U.S., ATP 170th) or tournament number five seed Zachary Svajda (U.S. ATP 167th) in the quarter finals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:06

Baltics' frequency reserve capacity market to open February 4

15:34

Estonian ministry bill to pave way for centralized personal loans database

15:01

Estonia's disc golf world team title defense on course

14:27

Mosquitoes provide overview of July weather in Estonia over the last 14,000 years

14:23

Fate of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica still hanging in the balance

13:58

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

13:54

Agencies struggling to find new temporary migrant workers

13:30

Proposed bill seeks to deliver sharp notary fees hike

12:54

Mark Lajal through to ATP tournament quarter finals in Knoxville

12:25

Feature | Estonian Refugee Council director: We can be welcoming if we decide to be

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.11

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

06.11

Foreign minister on Trump victory: Estonia must stay its course

06.11

Former Estonian president: I'm cautiously optimistic about Trump's second term

07:20

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

06.11

EKRE deputy head on Trump victory: Things will be difficult for us

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

06.11

Expert: Joe Biden will be remembered as a weak president on foreign policy

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo