Tartu Bigbank go 3:0 up at home in volleyball euro cup first leg

Volleyball team Tartu Bigbank beat Topola Karadorde (Serbia) 3:0 at home in their Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) round of 16 first leg game Tuesday.

The score by periods was 25:18, 25:19, 25:21.

The hosts gained control after an even start in the first set, maintained dominance through a quick lead in the second set, and capitalized on Topola's errors in the third set to secure a 3:0 home victory.

Valentin Kordas led Bigbank's scoring with 15 points, followed by Jack Williams' 11 and Mart Naaber's six.

The team put in a 69 percent reception rate, a 46 percent attack success rate, nine blocks, five aces, and committed 12 service errors.

The second leg takes place away, next Tuesday.

Meanwhile Selver x TalTech face Romanian club Rapid Bucharest in their round of 16 game at the Kalev Sports Hall at 6 p.m. this evening.

