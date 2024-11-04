X!

Aleksandra Ševoldajeva appointed head coach of Estonian women's national football team

Aleksandra Ševoldajeva has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Estonian women's national football team.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Aleksandra Ševoldajeva has been appointed as the new head coach of the Estonian women's national football team. Ševoldajeva, who previously coached FC Flora Tallinn women, takes over from Anastassia Morkovkina and Sirje Kapper, who last week guided Estonia to their second successive Baltic Cup win.

Morkovkina and Kapper took on the role of co-head coaches of the Estonian women's national team in January 2022. They oversaw 30 official matches in charge, recording eleven victories, six draws and thirteen defeats. The team scored 43 goals during that period.

"We want to thank Sirje and Anastassia for restoring the women's team's place as the top side in the Baltics and for restoring the self-confidence that had previously been lost, as well as creating a cohesive and ambitious team," said Aivar Pohlak, president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

"The last few years have been very significant because the Estonian women's national team was led by our own women coaches, and I am very happy that this will continue," Pohlak added.

Ševoldajeva  has signed a four-year contract, which will see her guide the team through two UEFA Nations League campaigns and the 2027 World Cup. Estonia failed to reach the 2025 European Championships after finishing behind Albania and Luxembourg in their qualifying group earlier this year.

"Aleksandra is the most successful coach in Estonian women's football over the last decade and so, taking charge of the national team is the logical next step. The goal is to continue being the top team in the Baltic states, as well as to move up to League B in the UEFA system and stay there," said Pohlak.

In a 14-year playing career that began in 2002,  Aleksandra Ševoldajeva, 37 represented TKSK Visa, FC Levadia Tallinn, Tartu JK Maag Tammeka and Tartu JK Tammeka. She also made one appearance for the national team during the Baltic Cup in 2010.

In 2008, Ševoldajeva began coaching at youth level for Tartu JK Tammeka, and three years later she became the head coach of Tammeka's women's team. She then took charge of the FC Flora Tallinn women's team in 2015, winning seven successive Estonian league titles and six Estonian Cups. This year, Ševoldajeva also led Flora to victory in the first ever Women's Baltic League Cup.

Ševoldajeva completed the UEFA Pro License – the highest coaching qualification available in Europe  – in 2017. She also has plenty of international experience under her belt at youth level, having previously coached Estonia's U-17 and U-19 women's teams. Last year, Ševoldajeva was head coach of the Estonian U-17s when they played in the women's U-17 European Championship on home soil.

The Estonian women's national team will hold its first training camp with Ševoldajeva in charge at the end of November.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

