Estonia succumbs to North Macedonia in European handball champs qualifier

Estonia's men's national handball team began their 2025 European Handball Championships qualification phase two campaign with a 33:37 defeat to North Macedonia in a high-intensity away match.

Despite a closely contested first half that ended 20:20 and a strong showing from Karl Toom, who led all scorers with 11 goals, Estonia was unable to keep up as the hosts pulled away late, capitalizing on penalty opportunities.

The European Championship qualification system divides teams into eight groups, with the top two from each group and the best third-placed teams from four groups advancing.

Only matches against higher-ranked opponents are counted, adding to the pressure.

Estonia is in a group alongside Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Lithuania.

In previous encounters, Estonia and North Macedonia had met four times. North Macedonia's best finish came back in 2012 when they placed fifth at the European Championship, though recent appearances have been less impressive.

Key Estonian player Mait Patrail is currently without a club and will miss the next two matches, while Dener Jaanimaa, sidelined with a sprained ankle, missed the Macedonia match too.

On the day, a high-paced second half saw the teams tied at 28:28 before North Macedonia scored four consecutive goals. Though Estonia fought back to narrow the gap to 33:35, the hosts held on to secure victory with two more goals going unanswered by the visitors.

North Macedonia's success was buoyed by converting eight of their 12 seven-meter penalty shots, while Estonia missed their only attempt and incurred six two-minute penalties.

Martin Serafimov led for the hosts with ten goals, while Filip Kuzmanovski and Marko Mitev each contributed seven.

Estonia next host Slovenia and then face Lithuania twice in March 2025, before concluding their campaign with two matches in May.

