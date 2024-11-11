X!

Estonian men's handball team in narrow loss against Slovenia

News
Estonia v Slovenia handball game in progress.
Estonia v Slovenia handball game in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian men's handball team lost to Slovenia 28:29 (14:14) in their European Championship qualifying match at the weekend.

The Estonian handball team, placed in the first qualifying group for the European Championship alongside Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Lithuania, started their campaign with a loss to North Macedonia. Lineup changes include the return of Dener Jaanimaa from a minor ankle issue and a right-wing swap with Jürgen Rooba replacing Ott Varik, while David Mamporia did not play against Slovenia,

The latter are led by top-tier talents like Blaž Janc and comfortably defeated Lithuania 36:25.

Estonia's head coach Martin Noodla stressed that Slovenia's world-class lineup, featuring a strong central defense and skilled playmakers, would present a tough challenge, but the hosts' pre-game aim was nevertheless to play without pressure and improve against a historically dominant opponent who previously bested them in qualifiers.

On the day, at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn,

Estonia narrowly lost after a dramatic finish, with a last-second seven-meter throw saved by Slovenia's goalkeeper following a close battle that saw Estonia reduce the deficit to one goal in the final moments.

Estonia's top scorers were Hendrik Varul and Karl Toom (seven each).

Estonia will face Lithuania in home and away qualifiers in March-

The full Estonian team was: Rasmus Ots, Hendrik Koks, Karl Roosna (all of Viljandi HC), Mihkel Lõpp and Armis Priskus (both players with EHV AUE, Saksamaa), Karl Kõverik (HC Kehra/Horizon Pulp&Paper), Mathias Rebane, Hendrik Varul, Alfred Timmo (who all play for Põlva Serviti) Ott Varik (Akureyri (Iceland)), Andris Celminš (Mistra), Karl Toom and Dener Jaanimaa (both of Sulaibikhat SC, Kuwait), Markus Viitkar (HIF Karlskona, Rootsi) and Artur Morgenson (Siuntio IF, Soome).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

