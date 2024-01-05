33rd Paul Keres memorial chess tournament takes place this weekend

Paul Keres.
Paul Keres. Source: Lembit Peegel/ERR archive
This weekend, the Estonian Sports Club Kalev will host the 33rd annual Paul Keres Memorial Tournament "Remembering Paul Keres" in memory of the Narva-born Estonian chess Grand Master.

January 7 is the 108th anniversary of the birth of Estonian chess Grand Master Paul Keres. Keres was one of the world's greatest chess players during his heyday between the mid-1930s and mid-1960s. He was also voted Estonia's "Sportsperson of the Century" in 2000.

In memory of Keres, the 33rd annual Keres Memorial Tournament is set to take place at the Hotel Viru in Tallinn this weekend. The tournament is organized by the Estonian Sports Association Kalev, whom Keres represented when competing in chess tournaments. In 1964, he was awarded honorary membership.

On Friday January 5, the speed, or "blitz" chess tournament begins at 6 p.m. Players from ten different countries, including ten international Grand Masters (GMs) will take part. Estonian-American Jaan Ehlvest, who became Estonian national champion in 1986, is among those registered.

Memorial statue of Paul Keres in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/NPA

On Saturday and Sunday (January 6 – 7), the main rapid chess tournament takes place. 14 international Grand Masters have already registered to take part, with the tournament set to feature over 100 players from Estonia and competitors from as many as ten different countries.

Jaan Ehlvest will also be competing in the rapid tournament, as will 10-time Estonian champion Kaido Külaots and three-time Estonian champion Aleksandr Volodin.

The total prize money for the tournament is €10,000.

More information is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

