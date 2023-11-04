Estonian chess champion Mai Narva defeats world number two

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva first defeated former world champion Maria Muzychuk and then world number two Aleksandra Goryachkina in a top tournament on the Isle of Man, UK.

In the eighth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 tournament, Narva, playing with white, defeated Ukraine's Muzychuk in 47 moves. In the ninth round, Narva met Russia's Goryachkina, who also participated in the World Championship title match in 2020, and defeated her with black in the 49th move.

Narva, ranked 63rd in the world, has collected six out of a possible nine points in the tournament and is currently in fifth place in the tournament which concludes this weekend. India's Rameshbabu Vaishali leads the way with seven points.

The tournament, which started on October 25, is the world's strongest women's chess tournament and is played according to the Swiss system, with automatic entry for the top 40 players in the world rankings.

The tournament has a prize fund of $140,000 and the top two finishers will secure a place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

