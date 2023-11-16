Estonian women's chess team near top 10 at European championships

The Estonian national women's chess team has risen to 13th in the European Team Chess Championships (ETCC) in Budva, Montenegro, after four rounds.

The team comprises Mai Narva, Triin Narva, Margareth Olde, Anastassija Sinitsina and Sofia Blokhin

The team was seeded 22nd at the start of the tournament, and a round one loss to France, current competition leaders, the team defeated Belgium, drew with England and bet Slovakia.

The team next plays Poland, currently in 15th place.

The ETCC23 in Budva, Montenegro, runs to November 21. The official competition site is here.

