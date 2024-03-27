Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

The Estonian beach soccer men's national team is to host Switzerland next month, ahead of the start of the Euro Beach Soccer League season. The games will take place indoors at a Pärnu sports center.

Switzerland is currently ranked 10th worldwide in beach soccer, Estonia 47th; the two matches take place April 12 and 13, at the Jõulumäe tervisespordikeskus in Pärnu County.

The teams have met nine times in the past, with the record 8:1 in Switzerland's favor.

Estonia's sole victory came back in 2012, while the teams last faced each other in a Euro League encounter in 2022, which Switzerland won 5:3.

The friendlies kick-off at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

A series of friendlies and a training camp are being used as preparation for the national team ahead of the first stage of the Euro League, starting in Italy at the end of May.

The beach soccer variant of association football is played five-a-side, as its name suggests on a beach, or on sand at least.

--

