Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

News
Estonia and Switzerland's last beach football meeting, in 2022.
Estonia and Switzerland's last beach football meeting, in 2022. Source: Jose Manuel Alvarez/BSWW
News

The Estonian beach soccer men's national team is to host Switzerland next month, ahead of the start of the Euro Beach Soccer League season. The games will take place indoors at a Pärnu sports center.

Switzerland is currently ranked 10th worldwide in beach soccer, Estonia 47th; the two matches take place April 12 and 13, at the Jõulumäe tervisespordikeskus in Pärnu County.

The teams have met nine times in the past, with the record 8:1 in Switzerland's favor.

Estonia's sole victory came back in 2012, while the teams last faced each other in a Euro League encounter in 2022, which Switzerland won 5:3.

The friendlies kick-off at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

A series of friendlies and a training camp are being used as preparation for the national team ahead of the first stage of the Euro League, starting in Italy at the end of May.

The beach soccer variant of association football is played five-a-side, as its name suggests on a beach, or on sand at least.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Eesti Ekspress: Former minister confidant tried to get prosecutor general to resign

11:19

Riigikogu Speaker Hussar in Kyiv: Ukraine's future is in EU and NATO

10:41

Poll shows trust in government ministers waning

10:16

Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

10:11

Statistics: Foreign and domestic travel volumes both grew on year to 2023

09:37

Norstat ratings: Reform party support slump lowest in five years

09:35

Final Eesti Päevaleht print edition publishes

08:58

Henry Sildaru takes slopestyle bronze in challenging conditions in Italy

08:24

Estonian men's football team goes down 2-1 away to Finland

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

26.03

Mihhail Kõlvart doubts Ossinovski becoming mayor

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

26.03

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo