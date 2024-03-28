Estonian FA chief: Players firmly behind coach Häberli

President of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) Aivar Pohlak said, that despite a run of poor results in recent months, there are no plans to part ways with men's national team head coach Thomas Häberli. The Swiss coach therefore looks set to remain in charge for the upcoming Baltic Cup and Nations League Campaigns.

"For the time being, we will proceed in a way whereby we monitor the situation as it develops," said Pohlak.

"We have a board meeting next Friday where the three of us will have to report on the situation with the team. Of course, the board could take all kinds of decisions."

The last time the Estonian men's national team recorded victory was in January 2023, when they beat Finland 1-0 while on a training camp in Portugal. Since then, the side have drawn twice, against Iceland and Azerbaijan, and lost their other ten matches.

In 2023, Estonia lost all four home games during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, conceding twelve goals without scoring. They did however manage to qualify for the play-offs thanks to a strong performance in the previous year's Nations League, though were beaten comfortably 5-1 by Poland in Warsaw last week, ending any hopes of making it to the finals.

There is plenty to play for in 2024, with the Baltic Cup coming up in June and then a new Nations League campaign set to begin in the fall. Having been promoted to League C, Estonia will face Sweden, Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the latter.

"We've spoken to the players and people close to the team. Perhaps the most important conclusion is that the team is very clearly behind Thomas Häberli," said Pohlak.

"Despite the difficult situation, the team is very optimistic and the internal atmosphere is really good. With this in mind, we have set ourselves another task for 2024. The generational transition that has already begun has to be completed in a logical way so that it leads to the creation of a mature and well-rounded team."

Pohlak added, that when it eventually comes to appointing a successor for Häberli, the time has to be right, both for whoever takes over and for the national team itself.

