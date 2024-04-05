Estonian men's national football team stays in 123rd place in FIFA table

The Estonian men's national football team remains in 123rd place in the freshly published Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA) world rankings.

While Estonia lost over seven points on the previous ranking, this did not affect the team's overall position.

The team's most recent significant match was a 5-1 loss away to Poland, in the Euro2024 playoffs last month (Poland made it through to the finals in Germany, in the event).

Estonia now lies just ahead of Cyprus, and also ahead of Latvia (136th) and Lithuania (one place lower in the latest FIFA rankings).

Meanwhile, Finland has dropped one place and now lies in 61st.

Reigning world champions Argentina and runners up France remain in first and second place, while Belgium has moved up to third, switching places with England, which is now fourth. Brazil stays in fifth place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!