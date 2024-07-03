Elisabeth Pihela will compete in Paris Olympics high jump

Elisabeth Pihela.
Elisabeth Pihela. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian athlete Elisabeth Pihela will be competing in the women's high jump at the Paris Olympics starting next month, the Estonian Athletics Association (Eesti Kergejõustikuliit) confirmed Tuesday.

The last time an Estonian high jumper competed at olympic level came in London in 2012, when Anna Iljuštšenko finished 15th overall.

Pihela, 20, won the domestic championships last weekend with a jump of 1.85 meters, and finished 19th in the European Championships last month.

Her PB is 1.92 meters and her season-best so far is 1.89 meters.

The olympic record is 2.06 meters, set 20 years ago.

The Paris Olympics run July 26 to August 11.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Elisabeth Pihela will compete in Paris Olympics high jump

