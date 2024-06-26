Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein signs new deal with Arsenal

22-year-old Hein's previous contract with Arsenal was due to expire on June 30 this year. The club have not disclosed any information about the length of his new deal.

"I am delighted to extend my contract with Arsenal and continue my journey at this amazing club. Hopefully we will create good memories together," Hein said in a press release.

"Karl impresses us on a daily basis with his attitude and commitment," said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. "We appreciate being able to contribute to his development. I would like to congratulate him on earning a new contract."

Karl is a promising talent and is popular with his teammates. We look forward to seeing how he develops in the next stage of his career," said Arsenal sporting director Edu.

Põlva-born Hein, who has already made 30 appearances for the Estonian men's national team, joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018. Hein's only appearance for the first team so far was in the 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Brighton last autumn. Last season, Hein was Arsenal's third-choice goalkeeper after Spain's David Raya and England's Aaron Ramsdale.

