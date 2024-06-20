Jefimova's coach speaks of pride at European Championship gold

Henry Hein and Eneli Jefimova.
Henry Hein and Eneli Jefimova. Source: Estonian Swimming Federation
Henry Hein, the coach of Estonia's newly-crowned European 100m breaststroke champion Eneli Jefimova, said he is really proud of her achievement.

"It sounds pretty crazy and awesome," Hein said in an Estonian Swimming Federation press release. "We joked after the final that, in European terms, everything has been won, but it's still a great achievement and Estonia's first gold."

Hein said he was only Jefimova would secure victory when it got to the final few meters of Wednesday's final. "Actually, it was quite tense until the end, because Eneli started a bit more modestly than usual. But, with 10-15 meters to go, you could see that the gold was coming."

"It's a really good sign that she went faster in every round, because in the last few championships she has been faster in the semi-final than in the final," added the coach. "This final was definitely not a perfect swim, but the gold medal is a fact."

Hein added that the gold medal also means a lot to him personally. "A lot of hard work and sacrifice has gone into it and today we can enjoy the victory together."

