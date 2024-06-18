Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

News
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has reached the semi-finals of the women's 100 m breaststroke in at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Jefimova was the second quickest overall in the heats on Tuesday morning.

Jefimova swam 1 minute 06.67 seconds in her heat, a time bettered only by Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko, who swam 1 minute 06.15 seconds.

Estonia's Maria Romanjuk also reached the semi-finals after finishing fifth in the heats in 1 minute 07.95 seconds. The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7.54 p.m. Estonian time.

In the women's 50 m butterfly, Mariangela Boitšuk reached the semi-finals, after finishing joint 15th in the heats with a swim of 26.75 seconds. The semi-finals for this distance take place on Tuesday evening at 8.12 p.m. Estonian time.

In the men's 100 m freestyle, Lars Kuljus finished in joint 37th place with a time of 49.83 seconds. Daniel Zaitsev was 46th with 50.12 seconds and Alex Ahtiainen 53rd in 50.29 seconds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo