Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has reached the semi-finals of the women's 100 m breaststroke in at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Jefimova was the second quickest overall in the heats on Tuesday morning.

Jefimova swam 1 minute 06.67 seconds in her heat, a time bettered only by Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko, who swam 1 minute 06.15 seconds.

Estonia's Maria Romanjuk also reached the semi-finals after finishing fifth in the heats in 1 minute 07.95 seconds. The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7.54 p.m. Estonian time.

In the women's 50 m butterfly, Mariangela Boitšuk reached the semi-finals, after finishing joint 15th in the heats with a swim of 26.75 seconds. The semi-finals for this distance take place on Tuesday evening at 8.12 p.m. Estonian time.

In the men's 100 m freestyle, Lars Kuljus finished in joint 37th place with a time of 49.83 seconds. Daniel Zaitsev was 46th with 50.12 seconds and Alex Ahtiainen 53rd in 50.29 seconds.

--

