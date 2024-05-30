EOK presents Team Estonia Paris Olympic competition wear

The Estonian Olympic Committee and Nike presented Team Estonia's competition and leisurewear at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The collection was specially made for Team Estonia athletes for the upcoming competition.

The collection was presented by various Estonian athletes, including swimmer Eneli Jefimova, high jumper Elisabeth Pihela, and coxless quadruple scull rowers Johann Poolak ja Mikhail Kushteyn.

The Olympics begin on July 26.

