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Estonia slams 'disgraceful' decision to provisionally lift Russia's Olympic Games ban

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A protester calls to ban Russian athletes from the Olympics in 2023.
A protester calls to ban Russian athletes from the Olympics in 2023. Source: SCANPIX/ALAMY
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The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has condemned the International Olympic Committee's decision to provisionally lift its suspension on Russia, allowing athletes to compete at future games.

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that it would provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, which was introduced following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has been in place since 2023.

The move paves the way to allow the Russian team to participate in the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Russia has been banned from competing at the Olympics under its own flag since 2016 because of state-sponsored doping offences.

The EOK said the move runs counter to the fundamental values of the Olympic movement.

It also highlighted that Russia and Belarus continue their war of aggression against Ukraine, attacking civilians and destroying Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Every concession sends the message that aggression can eventually become acceptable," said Estonian Olympic Committee President Erich Teigamägi.

"Russia's aggression has had devastating consequences for Ukrainian sport, and under such circumstances it is impossible to speak of fair competition or genuine adherence to the principles of the Olympic Charter. The international sports movement must stand for values, not convenient compromises," he continued.

The IOC said it will not organize events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events. All Russian athletes must also meet relevant anti-doping requirements.

The organization said it will "take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time."

'Disgraceful and irresponsible decision'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called the decision "disgraceful and irresponsible."

"While Russia continues its campaign of terror against Ukraine, the IOC has chosen to turn a blind eye, lifting restrictions and effectively clearing the way for Russian athletes to return to international competitions. This is not neutrality, it is complicity," he wrote.

"Hundreds of Ukrainian athletes, coaches, and young talents have been killed or robbed of their Olympic futures because of Russia's aggression. Yet the IOC refuses to confront this reality."

The minister said: "At a moment when Russia persists in its assault on Ukraine, the priority cannot be to rub shoulders with the aggressor. It must be to reinforce isolation, uphold international law, and defend the integrity of sport. Rewarding aggression only invites more of it."

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Editor: Helen Wright, Anders Nõmm

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