Erich Teigamägi elected head of Estonian Olympic Committee

At the Estonian Olympic Committee's regular general assembly, former Estonian Athletics Association president Erich Teigamägi was elected the organization's president for the next two years.

Teigamägi received 79 of the 111 votes cast at Thursday's general assembly meeting, while 32 Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) members voted for his opponent, Even Tudeberg, meaning the president was elected in the first round.

"Thank you all very much and thank you to Even Tudeberg as well. It has been an intense and interesting time," Teigamägi said in his acceptance speech. "Now the harder part begins. I hope you will also approve the team of vice presidents I have proposed so that, together with the executive committee to be elected, we can get to work. Thank you once again and I look forward to seeing you all again soon."

The assembly also confirmed Teigamägi's vice presidents: Tõnu Tõniste, a two-time Olympic sailing medalist and sports executive; Anne Rei, who has been involved in developing Estonian and European football for more than 30 years; Priit Sarapuu, the longtime president of the Estonian Basketball Association; and Leho Haldna, former president of the International Orienteering Federation.

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